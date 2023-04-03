Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will seek the Republican presidential nomination and he's positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York. Hutchinson announced his candidacy on ABC's “This Week” and said Trump should drop out of the race because "the office is more important than any individual person.” In An Associated Press interview later Sunday, the former two-term governor who left office in January said it was important for voters to have an alternative leader and “not simply go by default to somebody who is really wrapped around what happened in the past.” Hutchinson is the first Republican to enter the race since Trump became the only former U.S. president to ever face criminal charges.