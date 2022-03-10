Two arrested on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County after deputies find meth, fentanyl, sheriff says

Two women were arrested Wednesday after Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Task Force investigators found 18.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 40 grams of fentanyl in their Toyota Camry, according to the county sheriff.

Investigators stopped the vehicle shortly after 2:30 pm. Wednesday for following too close on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.

A search of the Camry turned up the drugs, along with used syringes and $2,620 in cash, Wagner said. The suspected meth is worth around $800,000, he said.

Judith Ann Deandrade, 37 of Las Vegas, and Arica Marie Downs, 35 of Maine, were arrested on suspicion of possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug statute and evading the drug tax.

Both women were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

