Two arrested in Lincoln after deputies find 100 pounds of marijuana, per court records
  Updated
Two California men were arrested on Interstate 80 in Lincoln on Wednesday after deputies found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to court records.

Wilfrido Lopez, 37, and Leopoldo Estefes, 21, were headed east on the interstate near the 27th Street exit when a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy pulled the pair over for traveling at an "unsafe following distance," according to the affidavit for Lopez's arrest.

Wilfrido Lopez

Lopez
Leopoldo Estefes

Estefes

After issuing a warning for the traffic stop, the deputy learned there was marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, according to the affidavit.

The sheriff's office ultimately found a suitcase, three duffel bags and a cardboard box filled with vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, totaling 100 pounds, according to the court filing.

Lopez and Estefes were arrested and later charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. They were taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Each are being held on a $50,000 percentage bond. They would have to pay $5,000 to be released.

