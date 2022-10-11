 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested in Butler County after fleeing Nebraska State Patrol in Lincoln

Authorities deployed a spike strip and rammed a stolen vehicle to a halt before arresting two Omaha men in rural Butler County on Monday after they fled an attempted traffic stop in Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The incident started at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, when a trooper saw a Honda Insight, stolen earlier Monday out of Omaha, speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln, the agency said in a news release.

As the sedan exited the interstate and headed south on 56th Street, the trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield, performed a U-turn and fled northbound on U.S. 77 at speeds higher than 100 mph, the patrol alleged in the news release.

Upon reaching Wahoo, in Butler County, the Honda turned westbound on Nebraska 92.

As the vehicle passed north of Brainard, a Butler County Sheriff’s deputy deployed stop sticks — a tire deflation device — to slow the vehicle before a trooper performed a "tactical vehicle intervention" to stop the Honda, according to the release.

Troopers arrested both occupants — the driver, 22-year-old Than Tun, of Omaha, and Kyaw Wah, 21, of Omaha — and took the men to the Butler County jail.

Tun was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by unlawful taking and possession of burglary tools, the State Patrol said. Wah was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools.

The entire pursuit lasted about 30 minutes.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

