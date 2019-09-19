{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Police arrested two men Wednesday evening after a suspected drunk driver collided with another vehicle.

Officers were called to the 6800 block of Platte Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported fight.

On their arrival, police found Michael P. Trammel, 40, holding Romulus J. Gehle, 43, in a chokehold.

According to witnesses, Gehle was driving westbound on Platte Avenue from 70th Street when the vehicle he was driving clipped Trammel's vehicle, damaging a side mirror.

Trammel followed Gehle and eventually got him to pull over and a fight ensued. During the melee, witnesses said Trammel told Gehle he was going to kill him.

Police arrested Trammel on suspected strangulation — a felony.

Officers arrested Gehle on 3rd offense driving under the influence of alcohol, also a felony, after a breath test measured his blood alcohol level at .204, more than two times the legal limit of .08.

Gehle was also booked on driving under a suspended license and careless driving.

