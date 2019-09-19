Lincoln Police arrested two men Wednesday evening after a suspected drunk driver collided with another vehicle.
Officers were called to the 6800 block of Platte Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. for a reported fight.
On their arrival, police found Michael P. Trammel, 40, holding Romulus J. Gehle, 43, in a chokehold.
According to witnesses, Gehle was driving westbound on Platte Avenue from 70th Street when the vehicle he was driving clipped Trammel's vehicle, damaging a side mirror.
Trammel followed Gehle and eventually got him to pull over and a fight ensued. During the melee, witnesses said Trammel told Gehle he was going to kill him.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Police arrested Trammel on suspected strangulation — a felony.
Officers arrested Gehle on 3rd offense driving under the influence of alcohol, also a felony, after a breath test measured his blood alcohol level at .204, more than two times the legal limit of .08.
Gehle was also booked on driving under a suspended license and careless driving.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-19-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.