Two arrested after troopers find 17 pounds of cocaine, pills in traffic stop, State Patrol says

Two people were arrested Saturday after authorities found them with cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a state trooper observed a Mercedes GLA250 drive on the shoulder. During the traffic stop near mile marker 371, the trooper became suspicion of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 17 pounds of suspected cocaine and dozens of unknown pills. The substances were located in a hidden compartment in the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, Jennilee Velez, 20, and passenger, Mia Williams, 20, both of Chicago, were arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.

