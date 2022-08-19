Two arrested after State Patrol finds 20 pounds of meth buried in northeast Nebraska field

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl and a stolen cattle prod in a field.

Residents of rural Winside, a town of just over 600 people northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers responded and located Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, on the property.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a hand gun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm. The owner of the cattle prod found a second bag containing one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine in the truck where he stored the cattle prod.

Troopers found an additional 20 pounds of methamphetamine buried in a nearby field along with three grams of suspected fentanyl.

Villa was lodged in the Antelope County jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and other citations.

Madrid was lodged in the Dakota County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.