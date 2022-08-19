 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Two arrested after State Patrol finds 20 pounds of meth buried in northeast Nebraska field

  • Updated
  • 0

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine, three grams of fentanyl and a stolen cattle prod in a field.

Residents of rural Winside, a town of just over 600 people northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers responded and located Oscar Villa, 36, and Johana Madrid, 27, both of Los Angeles, on the property.

During the investigation, troopers discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a hand gun and a cattle prod that had been stolen from another farm. The owner of the cattle prod found a second bag containing one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine in the truck where he stored the cattle prod.

Troopers found an additional 20 pounds of methamphetamine buried in a nearby field along with three grams of suspected fentanyl.

People are also reading…

Villa was lodged in the Antelope County jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a firearm to commit a felony and other citations.

Madrid was lodged in the Dakota County jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Nebraska state troopers find 100 pounds of pot during I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln gang member gets 5 years in federal prison for drug charges
Lincoln man gets more than 50 years in prison for child sex assaults
Feedlot owner accused of sexually abusing teens who worked for him in Madison County

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds killed in weeks of floods in Pakistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News