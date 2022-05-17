Two arrested after Lincoln traffic stop leads deputies to 72 grams of meth, sheriff says

A 49-year-old Lincoln man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested Monday after a traffic stop led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to 72 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff.

Terry Wagner said a member of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Fugitive Task Force was on patrol near 18th and L streets around 10 a.m. Monday when the deputy saw a car connected to Larry Lynch, the 49-year-old who had two local warrants out for his arrest.

The car's driver, Brittany Huarcas, discarded a cigarette out the window, Wagner said, prompting the deputy to initiate a traffic stop.

Upon contacting the occupants, Wagner said deputies took Lynch into custody on his warrant, and found a small baggie with 41 grams of suspected meth near where the man had been sitting.

Deputies searched the car further, Wagner said, and found two more baggies with 18.1 grams and 13.1 grams of meth.

Huarcas and Lynch were both arrested on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

One of Lynch's warrants stemmed from a March incident when the 49-year-old left two bags with a combined 60.3 grams of meth in the back seat of a Lincoln Police cruiser, police said in court records.

