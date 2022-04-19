Two arrested after fleeing Interstate 80 traffic stop, prompting two-hour search, authorities say

Two people were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 turned into a foot pursuit and two-hour search that led deputies to hundreds of ecstasy pills, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office.

The ordeal began at around 11 p.m. Thursday when deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet Cruz on suspicion of multiple traffic violations in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 388, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Upon stopping, both occupants fled the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle's passenger, 23-year-old Destiny Burnett, of North Carolina, returned to the scene a short time later and turned herself in to deputies, according to the news release.

But deputies didn't find the car's driver, 33-year-old Steven Townsend of South Carolina, for another two hours, the sheriff's office said. The Nebraska State Patrol deployed its helicopter to assist in the search effort, according to an agency spokesman.

Townsend ultimately crawled out of a culvert from underneath the interstate and surrendered to state Troopers without further incident. He was medically evaluated at a Seward hospital after he'd spent an extended period of time partially submerged in cold water, according to the news release.

Burnett and Townsend were arrested on suspicion of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 drug and obstructing a police officer after a search of the Chevy turned up "hundreds of ecstasy pills," the sheriff's office said.

They were taken to the Seward County jail.

