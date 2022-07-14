Two arrested after drug bust near Lincoln nets nearly $2M in meth, heroin and fentanyl

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Lincoln on Wednesday turned up three firearms and vacuum-sealed bags of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl valued at $1.8 million, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

A deputy, a member of the Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit, stopped a motorhome for driving on the shoulder just before 10 a.m., Wagner said, and a K-9 sniff outside indicated a smell of narcotics.

In a search that followed, deputies noticed that the fuel tank showed signs of tampering. Inside, they found 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.62 pounds of heroin and 0.58 pounds of fentanyl in bags inside the vehicle's fuel tank, according to court records.

Wagner said inside the motorhome they also found a 9mm pistol reported stolen in Minnesota in January, along with a .22 caliber revolver and a Taurus .380 caliber pistol.

He said the driver, John Kirchner, 60, of St. Paul, Minnesota, and passenger Wesley Stayberg, 30, of Hudson, Wisconsin, both convicted felons and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wagner said during the stop Stayberg began feeling sick, and they learned he had consumed a gram of heroin. Deputies administered Narcan, a treatment to reverse a drug overdose. Stayberg was treated at a hospital before being transferred to the county jail.

Prosecutors charged Kirchner and Stayberg with possession of more than 140 grams of methamphetamine and heroin and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.