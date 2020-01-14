You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two 13-year-old girls stole car warming up in Lincoln, police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Two 13-year-old girls stole car warming up in Lincoln, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say two 13-year-old girls admitted they stole a car left warming up Monday morning at a home on North 20th Street near Superior Street.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 32-year-old Lincoln man reported his 2010 Chevy Impala stolen at about 9:30 a.m. after leaving it unlocked and running in the driveway.

Police spotted the car as they went out on the call. Two teenage girls next to it ran but were caught, Spilker said. She said the girls admitted they had taken the car. Police contacted their parents and referred the girls to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on suspicion of felony theft.

Today's jail mugshots

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News