Two 13-year-old girls stole car warming up in Lincoln, police say

Officer Erin Spilker said a 32-year-old Lincoln man reported his 2010 Chevy Impala stolen at about 9:30 a.m. after leaving it unlocked and running in the driveway.

Police spotted the car as they went out on the call. Two teenage girls next to it ran but were caught, Spilker said. She said the girls admitted they had taken the car. Police contacted their parents and referred the girls to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office on suspicion of felony theft.