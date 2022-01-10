Truck stolen, cars broken into in Waverly over weekend, sheriff says

A pickup was stolen, a man was assaulted and vehicles were rummaged through early Saturday morning in Waverly, the Lancaster County sheriff said.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the events — which he didn't definitively say were connected — started at about 2:40 a.m., when a window to a county-owned truck was shattered near 145th and Bailie streets.
Thieves took a hard hat, reflective vest, gloves and other winter clothing items from that vehicle, Wagner said.
Then, 17 minutes later, a woman told deputies her husband's 2011 Toyota Tundra was stolen from their driveway near 149th and Folkstone streets. The keys were in the unlocked vehicle, Wagner said.
A few blocks away, near 147th and Castlewood streets, Wagner said a man noticed someone near his house throwing an item into the bed of a Ford pickup.
After investigating further, the man found that two cars in his driveway had been rummaged through, and he saw another man wearing a black face mask walking away from the area.
When the Waverly man confronted the masked individual, the Ford pickup returned, and the driver exited the vehicle and kicked the resident in the face before speeding away, Wagner said.
Wagner asked residents with doorbell footage or surveillance video to come forward with relevant information. He reminded people to lock their vehicles.
