Truck stolen, cars broken into in Waverly over weekend, sheriff says

A pickup was stolen, a man was assaulted and vehicles were rummaged through early Saturday morning in Waverly, the Lancaster County sheriff said.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the events — which he didn't definitively say were connected — started at about 2:40 a.m., when a window to a county-owned truck was shattered near 145th and Bailie streets.

Thieves took a hard hat, reflective vest, gloves and other winter clothing items from that vehicle, Wagner said.

Then, 17 minutes later, a woman told deputies her husband's 2011 Toyota Tundra was stolen from their driveway near 149th and Folkstone streets. The keys were in the unlocked vehicle, Wagner said.

A few blocks away, near 147th and Castlewood streets, Wagner said a man noticed someone near his house throwing an item into the bed of a Ford pickup.

After investigating further, the man found that two cars in his driveway had been rummaged through, and he saw another man wearing a black face mask walking away from the area.