A pickup parked at the Auto Connection repair center near 21st and O streets burst into flames after a suspected break-in late Sunday afternoon.

General manager Pete Shoup said the shop became aware of the incident after a family member of an employee witnessed what looked like a break-in and reported it to the shop and Lincoln Police.

"We hauled ass … and by the time we got here, (Lincoln Fire & Rescue) was already here," Shoup said.

Shoup said he wasn't sure what caused the fire, although video surveillance caught the break-in on camera. LPD was viewing the tape on the scene Sunday.

The case is under investigation.

5 most common causes of reported house fires What causes house fires? #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking