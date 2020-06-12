Troopers pull man from train tracks after pursuit spanning Lincoln to Omaha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 18-year-old Omaha man who led state troopers on separate pursuits that reached 113 mph had to be pulled from railroad tracks late Thursday as a train approached, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license and traffic violations, according to State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

No injuries were reported.

It all began when a trooper spotted a Kia Forte traveling 113 mph along Interstate 80 near the Waverly interchange around 8 p.m.

The driver fled as the trooper attempted a traffic stop, with the pursuit extending to areas northwest of Lincoln, onto Interstate 180 and Cornhusker Highway before it was ended for safety reasons.

Troopers, however, were able to identify the driver and later located the vehicle near 53rd and Pratt streets in Omaha, the State Patrol said.

The man again drove away, running over a trooper's foot. With assistance from the Omaha Police Department helicopter, law enforcement tracked the vehicle as it drove west on I-80 and onto U.S. 6 near Gretna.