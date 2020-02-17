Troopers find 100 pounds of marijuana, meth during motorist assist

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two men after finding 100 pounds of marijuana and one half pound of methamphetamine while attempting a motorist assist on Friday in Lincoln.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, a trooper observed a recreational vehicle having difficulty maintaining its lane while traveling eastbound in Interstate 80 near Lincoln. The vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 399 in Lincoln. The trooper contacted the driver of the RV at a gas station to offer assistance. The trooper then discovered that the driver was driving with a suspended license.

During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. Troopers searched the vehicle and found 100 pounds of marijuana and one half pound of methamphetamine.

The driver, Jason Wolff, 43, of Sacramento, California, and passenger, Michael Wernecke, 48, of Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

