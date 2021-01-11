 Skip to main content
Trooper's dashcam catches rollover crash as Jeep loses control on frosty I-80 near Lincoln
Talk about a quick response time. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Interstate 80 Monday morning literally watched a crash happen right in front of him.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the Crete exit, 12 miles west of Lincoln.

A dramatic video clip of the crash, taken from the trooper's cruiser camera and posted on social media later in the day, showed a Jeep as it lost control on a slick spot on I-80.

The Jeep fishtailed across both lanes of traffic, nearly going into the median, then the driver overcorrected to the outside lane and went into the ditch, rolling once. 

"Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway. This crash happened right in front of Trooper (Jay) Poppe this morning on I-80 west of Lincoln," the State Patrol said in a tweet with the video.

Neither of the occupants of the Jeep were injured because they were wearing seat belts, Thomas said. 

STATE PATROL ON SOCIAL MEDIA: 

State Patrol logo 2020
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

