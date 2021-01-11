Trooper's dashcam catches rollover crash as Jeep loses control on frosty I-80 near Lincoln

Talk about a quick response time. A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on Interstate 80 Monday morning literally watched a crash happen right in front of him.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened at about 7:15 a.m. near the Crete exit, 12 miles west of Lincoln.

A dramatic video clip of the crash, taken from the trooper's cruiser camera and posted on social media later in the day, showed a Jeep as it lost control on a slick spot on I-80.

The Jeep fishtailed across both lanes of traffic, nearly going into the median, then the driver overcorrected to the outside lane and went into the ditch, rolling once.

"Even a small amount of frost can cause problems on the roadway. This crash happened right in front of Trooper (Jay) Poppe this morning on I-80 west of Lincoln," the State Patrol said in a tweet with the video.

Neither of the occupants of the Jeep were injured because they were wearing seat belts, Thomas said.

STATE PATROL ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.