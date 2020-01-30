You are the owner of this article.
Troopers arrest Omaha man after I-80 chase ends in Air Park
Troopers arrest Omaha man after I-80 chase ends in Air Park

Nebraska State Patrol logo
The Associated Press

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 32-year-old Omaha man following a pursuit that ended in the Air Park area of Lincoln on Thursday morning.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 8:50 a.m., a trooper saw a white Chevrolet Suburban, which had been reported stolen, heading east on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

He said when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, which led to a pursuit. Soon after, the pursuit was terminated out of concern for public safety when the SUV exited I-80 and started speeding down Northwest 48th Street.

Troopers then searched the area and found the abandoned Suburban in Air Park and ultimately the four people who had been in it, Thomas said.

They arrested Michael Brooks on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

The three others were released.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

