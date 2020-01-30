Troopers arrest Omaha man after I-80 chase ends in Air Park

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 32-year-old Omaha man following a pursuit that ended in the Air Park area of Lincoln on Thursday morning.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 8:50 a.m., a trooper saw a white Chevrolet Suburban, which had been reported stolen, heading east on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, which led to a pursuit. Soon after, the pursuit was terminated out of concern for public safety when the SUV exited I-80 and started speeding down Northwest 48th Street.

Troopers then searched the area and found the abandoned Suburban in Air Park and ultimately the four people who had been in it, Thomas said.

They arrested Michael Brooks on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

The three others were released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.