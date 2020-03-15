Troopers arrest man, rescue passenger after lengthy pursuit

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a Norfolk man and rescued a woman they say he was holding against her will.

Eric Wilson, 39, of Norfolk was taken to the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, false imprisonment, an active warrant from Madison County and several traffic violations.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. Saturday on a Chevrolet Camaro suspected of speeding near West Point on U.S. 275.

In a news release, the State Patrol said Wilson refused to stop and fled, topping 110 mph before the pursuit was called off.

An hour later troopers in Omaha spotted the car near 132nd and Blondo streets. As the driver again fled, troopers said they saw a woman in the vehicle trying to get their attention.

The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of 120 mph before troopers were able to deploy spike strips to slow the car as it approached Fremont.

Troopers then used a tactical maneuver to stop the car.

