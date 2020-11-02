 Skip to main content
Troopers arrest 2 Lincoln residents after Sunday night I-80 chase
Troopers arrest 2 Lincoln residents after Sunday night I-80 chase

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two Lincoln people Sunday night following a pursuit in York and Seward counties.

It started at about 10:35 p.m. when a trooper saw a Chevrolet Blazer driving with a headlight out on Road 9 near U.S. 81, south of the Interstate 80 interchange near York, Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

He said the trooper and a York County Sheriff’s deputy, who was in the area, attempted a traffic stop, then initiated a pursuit when the SUV fled west on the county road.

The Blazer turned north on the Hampton spur and got on I-80 heading east.

Thomas said Seward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to deploy stop sticks and bring the vehicle to a stop near the Utica exit, where they arrested the driver and passenger and found a small amount of methamphetamine.

He said the driver, 31-year-old Jessie Shafer, was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and numerous traffic violations.

The passenger, a 36-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the York County Jail.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

