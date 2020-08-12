You are the owner of this article.
Trooper found missing 14-year-old girl in stolen Jeep, State Patrol says
Trooper found missing 14-year-old girl in stolen Jeep, State Patrol says

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing driving a stolen Jeep on Tuesday afternoon. 

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 4:20 p.m., a trooper saw the driver discard a cigarette out the window of a Jeep Patriot while it was stopped at 27th and O streets and learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The trooper followed the Jeep and stopped it near 27th and Vine streets.

Thomas said the 14-year-old girl who had been driving was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license and theft by receiving stolen property. 

She was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.

One of her passengers, 43-year-old Jay Schultz of Lincoln, was arrested on outstanding warrants. The other, an 18-year-old man, was released.

State Patrol logo 2020
