You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trial set in federal court for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Trial set in federal court for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon

{{featured_button_text}}

A murder trial has been set in U.S. District Court for the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Lincoln woman during a home-invasion robbery over marijuana last year.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart set the April 27 trial date this week for all four men indicted for alleged roles in the crime.

Investigators believe Tawhyne Patterson Sr. and Damon Williams and his brother Dante Williams tried to rob Jessica Brandon’s boyfriend, Michael Robertson, of marijuana and cash on July 31, 2018, and that Brandon was shot and killed in the process.

Federal prosecutors said the three were caught on camera, along with a fourth man, Ira Morrow, apparently casing the home with a gun, baseball bat and ski masks a night before the robbery.

Patterson, Damon Williams and Dante Williams all have been indicted for murder and two counts of attempted robbery.

Morrow is accused of one count of attempted robbery, as is William Boothe III, who is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Morrow, Boothe, Patterson and Damon Williams also face allegations of conspiracy to possess firearms during drug trafficking crimes and crimes of violence.

Today's jail mugshots

+2 
William Boothe III

William Boothe III

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News