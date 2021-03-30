Trial for man accused of stabbing Lincoln office abruptly ends in mistrial after COVID exposure

After a full day spent picking a jury Monday followed by a half day of opening statements and testimony Tuesday, a jury trial for a 45-year-old man accused of stabbing a Lincoln police officer in 2018 abruptly ended in a mistrial.

"Well, I think you have some premonition that things aren't going well," District Judge Teresa Luther told the jury, after members filed back into the courtroom a half an hour later than planned Tuesday after lunch. "We have had a COVID exposure."

She said one of the attorneys had been exposed to someone who since has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a need to quarantine and the motion for a mistrial in Christopher Brennauer's case.

During an incident early Dec. 29, 2018, the 45-year-old Lincoln man stabbed Officer Kyle Russell with a knife, leading the officer to fire three shots, hitting Brennauer twice and accidentally wounding Officer Josh Atkinson, who also was trying to get control of Brennauer.

Brennauer's public defenders said they would be raising an insanity defense. It's their expert's opinion he didn't understand the nature and consequences of his actions at the time due to his mental state.