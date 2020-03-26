Trial delayed for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon

A judge has indefinitely delayed a federal murder trial in connection to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Lincoln woman during a home-invasion robbery over marijuana in 2018.

In a filing Monday, Tawhyne Patterson Sr.'s attorney said the court had continued the April 27 trial on its own motion to a date yet to be determined and asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart for additional time to file pretrial motions.

In an order Wednesday, Zwart said the case would be continued for all five men indicted for alleged roles in the crime, finding that additional time was needed for defense attorneys to adequately prepare the case for trial.

Investigators allege Patterson, Damon Williams and his brother, Dante Williams, tried to rob Jessica Brandon’s boyfriend, Michael Robertson, of marijuana and cash on July 31, 2018, and that Brandon was shot and killed in the process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Federal prosecutors said the three were caught on camera, along with a fourth man, Ira Morrow, apparently casing the home with a gun, baseball bat and ski masks a night before the robbery.

Patterson, Damon Williams and Dante Williams all have been indicted for murder and two counts of attempted robbery.