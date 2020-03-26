You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trial delayed for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon
View Comments
editor's pick

Trial delayed for men accused of killing Lincoln woman Jessica Brandon

{{featured_button_text}}
Jessica Brandon arrests

Damon Williams Jr. (from left), Tawhyne Patterson and Dante Williams.

 Courtesy photos

A judge has indefinitely delayed a federal murder trial in connection to the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old Lincoln woman during a home-invasion robbery over marijuana in 2018.

In a filing Monday, Tawhyne Patterson Sr.'s attorney said the court had continued the April 27 trial on its own motion to a date yet to be determined and asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart for additional time to file pretrial motions.

In an order Wednesday, Zwart said the case would be continued for all five men indicted for alleged roles in the crime, finding that additional time was needed for defense attorneys to adequately prepare the case for trial.

Raymond man went to Lincoln hospital with accidental gunshot wound, sheriff's office says

Investigators allege Patterson, Damon Williams and his brother, Dante Williams, tried to rob Jessica Brandon’s boyfriend, Michael Robertson, of marijuana and cash on July 31, 2018, and that Brandon was shot and killed in the process.

Federal prosecutors said the three were caught on camera, along with a fourth man, Ira Morrow, apparently casing the home with a gun, baseball bat and ski masks a night before the robbery.

Patterson, Damon Williams and Dante Williams all have been indicted for murder and two counts of attempted robbery.

Lincoln police say they caught 22-year-old in stolen pickup with meth, other stolen property

Morrow is accused of one count of attempted robbery, as is William Boothe III, who is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

Morrow, Boothe, Patterson and Damon Williams also face allegations of conspiracy to possess firearms during drug trafficking crimes and crimes of violence.

Lincoln man accused of stealing $1,700 cubic zirconia ring from downtown jewelry store
Driver injured when train strikes her car stuck on the tracks

 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News