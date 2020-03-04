Trial date set for ex-Lincoln child care worker accused of sexual exploitation of kids

A seven-day trial has been set this spring for a 26-year-old Lincoln man accused of sexually exploiting children at a local child care center where he worked as a night manager.
Titus Miller is charged in U.S. District Court with five counts of producing child pornography and two counts of distributing for the alleged sexual exploitation of five children at Playful Painters Child Care between Aug. 17 and Oct. 15.
The 24-hour child care facility for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age was near Gateway Mall.
Miller previously pleaded not guilty. If convicted, five of the counts are punishable by 15 to 30 years imprisonment each, and two are punishable by five to 20 years more apiece.
Grand jury returns 7-count indictment against ex-Lincoln day care worker accused of sex exploitation of children
At a brief status hearing Wednesday, which Miller didn't attend at his request, Magistrate Judge Cheryl Zwart set trial to begin May 11, in front of Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf.
After Miller’s Oct. 22 arrest, the FBI said he allegedly sexually assaulted children and secretly produced photos and videos of his victims.
Miller also stands accused in state court of four criminal charges of sexual assault of a child — two alleged to be first-degree offenses and two third-degree offenses — involving four children.
That case has been on hold, pending the federal case.
