Trailer set on fire in parking lot of Lincoln high school, police say

Authorities are investigating after a trailer parked outside of Pius X High School to collect donations was set on fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers and Fire and Rescue crews found a Catholic Social Services trailer engulfed in flames in the school’s east parking lot, near A Street and Eldon Drive.

Spilker said fire investigators indicated the blaze started after fireworks were thrown into the trailer, causing $5,000 in damage to the structure.

It’s unclear what donations were destroyed in the fire, Spilker said. Police are seeking video surveillance footage from the area.

