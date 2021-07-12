Trailer set on fire in parking lot of Lincoln high school, police say

Authorities are investigating after a trailer parked outside of Pius X High School to collect donations was set on fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers and Fire and Rescue crews found a Catholic Social Services trailer engulfed in flames in the school’s east parking lot, near A Street and Eldon Drive.
Spilker said fire investigators indicated the blaze started after fireworks were thrown into the trailer, causing $5,000 in damage to the structure.
It’s unclear what donations were destroyed in the fire, Spilker said. Police are seeking video surveillance footage from the area.
Officers fired 37 times at Wyoming couple at end of February chase in Lincoln, grand jury report shows
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Andrew Wegley
Breaking news reporter
A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.