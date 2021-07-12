Trailer set on fire in parking lot of Lincoln high school, police say

Fire set in Piux X parking lot
Authorities are investigating after a trailer parked outside of Pius X High School to collect donations was set on fire at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said responding officers and Fire and Rescue crews found a Catholic Social Services trailer engulfed in flames in the school’s east parking lot, near A Street and Eldon Drive.
Spilker said fire investigators indicated the blaze started after fireworks were thrown into the trailer, causing $5,000 in damage to the structure.
It’s unclear what donations were destroyed in the fire, Spilker said. Police are seeking video surveillance footage from the area.
Pontiac stolen at local Dairy Queen
Lincoln Police are investigating another theft of a Pontiac Grand Prix in the city — at least the second in seven days — after a Dairy Queen employee was assaulted and her car was stolen on Saturday.
Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to the Dairy Queen near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, where they contacted a 20-year-old employee said she was assaulted in the parking lot after work.
The woman told police that she was sitting in her silver 2003 Pontiac when a man with his face covered opened her car door, assaulted her and stole the car, valued around $3,000, Spilker said.
Police are requesting video from nearby businesses and are still searching for the Pontiac. The theft comes a week after an assault and theft in Antelope Park centered around a 2008 Grand Prix. Spilker said police are investigating whether the incidents are related.
Man dies in fatal semi incident
A 54-year-old man from Benkelman died Sunday after he was pinned between two semitrailer trucks in Wauneta, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Brian Stute had parked his semi at a grain elevator near an intersection to unload a trailer full of grain, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas wrote in an email.
He was at the rear of the trailer unrolling a tarp when the driver of another semi, a 40-year-old Wauneta woman, parked behind his trailer, according to the patrol.
She got out of her semi to talk to Stute, then the truck rolled down a slope and pinned him, according to Thomas. Stute was taken to Chase County Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing. Asked whether charges are being considered, Thomas said that will be handled by the county attorney once the investigation is complete.
The State Patrol was dispatched about 2:45 p.m. MT. Chase County Sheriff Kevin Mueller said in an email that his office had turned the investigation over to the patrol because the semi that struck Stute will need an inspection to determine whether there was a mechanical failure.
Driver killed in east Omaha crash
OMAHA — The driver of a pickup truck was killed and his wife riding in the passenger seat was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha, police said.
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday, when the northbound pickup left the roadway near the Martha Street exit, hit a tree and rolled, police said in a news release.
The driver, Michael Childers, 73, of Fort Calhoun, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Linda Childers, 69, of Fort Calhoun, was rushed to an Omaha hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured leg and lacerations to her head.
Van Dorn St. closed through Friday
Van Dorn Street will be closed Tuesday through Friday from South 24th Street to Cedar Avenue for utility work, according to the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.
The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The north sidewalk of Van Dorn Street in the area will also be closed.
StarTran route 56-Sheridan will also be detoured in the area. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.