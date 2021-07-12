Trailer set on fire in parking lot of Lincoln high school, police say

The woman told police that she was sitting in her silver 2003 Pontiac when a man with his face covered opened her car door, assaulted her and stole the car, valued around $3,000, Spilker said.

Police are requesting video from nearby businesses and are still searching for the Pontiac. The theft comes a week after an assault and theft in Antelope Park centered around a 2008 Grand Prix. Spilker said police are investigating whether the incidents are related.

Man dies in fatal semi incident

A 54-year-old man from Benkelman died Sunday after he was pinned between two semitrailer trucks in Wauneta, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Brian Stute had parked his semi at a grain elevator near an intersection to unload a trailer full of grain, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas wrote in an email.

He was at the rear of the trailer unrolling a tarp when the driver of another semi, a 40-year-old Wauneta woman, parked behind his trailer, according to the patrol.