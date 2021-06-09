Trail sentenced to die for killing Sydney Loofe; becomes 12th inmate on Nebraska's death row

WILBER — A three-judge panel sentenced Aubrey Trail to death on Wednesday for the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe.

Trail, who entered the courtroom in a wheelchair pushed by a deputy sheriff, addressed Loofe's family before the verdict was read. He had requested, but was not allowed, to talk to them directly.

"I won't say I'm sorry, as that would be an insult to you after what I put you through, and I won't ask for forgiveness," he said.

As Trail wrapped up his statement, he told Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, who presided over his trial and was one of the three judges assigned to determine his fate: "I could care less what you do to me today."

The Loofe family was in the courtroom to hear the verdict, but left without speaking to reporters. Her father, George Loofe, wore a purple shirt with Sydney's picture on the back.

Before announcing the death sentence, Johnson spent more than 90 minutes recounting the facts of the case and going over what the three-judge panel had considered.

She also outlined the mitigating circumstances that might have prevented a death sentence, but said none "exceeded the overwhelming evidence of exception depravity found in this case."