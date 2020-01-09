Trail says he's ready 'to be sentenced and done with it;' will challenge appointment of former prison attorney

Aubrey Trail is challenging the appointment of one of three judges assigned to decide if he’ll end up on death row or not because she used to be an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

But, in an email to the Journal Star, he said he is “just ready to be sentenced and done with it.”

Trail, who was convicted in Saline County this summer of first-degree murder for the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, said he doesn't think there's much doubt that he'll be sentenced to death.

"If I am sentenced to death I will file a suit to try and force the state to carry out the sentence in a timely fashion," Trail said.

He said he has no desire to sit on death row for years while the state drags its feet.

Nebraska doesn't currently have the drugs needed to carry out a lethal injection, prisons spokeswoman Laura Strimple confirmed Thursday. She said the supply used to carry out the execution of Carey Dean Moore in 2018 has expired.

The state has not acquired any new substances since, she said.