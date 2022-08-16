'Tragic case' — Judge sentences Lincoln man who burned down home during manic state

A district judge sentenced a 33-year-old man to probation Tuesday for burning down his rural Lincoln home during a manic episode.

Adam Schutte pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree arson for the incident Sept. 19, 2021.

In court Tuesday, his attorney, Oluseyi Olowolfae, said in 2020, during the pandemic, Schutte was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was struggling.

"This case, your honor, is about his mental illness, it is about how he was coping and dealing with his mental illness," Olowolfae said.

He said Schutte set his own house on fire in a manic state in an attempt to kill himself but, thankfully, wasn't successful.

Olowolfae said Schutte takes full responsibility for his actions.

"At the same time," he said, "criminalizing the mentally ill because they are suffering from their illness is just outrageous."

He asked Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson to let Schutte continue to seek the mental health help he's been getting since the incident.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021, firefighters and rescue workers were called about a fire at Schutte's home near Waverly Road and U.S. 77.

Schutte told a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy he poured two cans of gasoline on the roof and himself, then lit a fire in the bedroom with a candle and got on the roof.

No one else was home at the time, and Schutte let his dog out before he started the fire.

The prosecutor said the home and the belongings in it were a $370,000 loss.

In the end, Nelson said it was a case where there was tremendous damage done. Not just to property, but also to his family's trust. Spurred by serious mental health issues.

She said Schutte had no prior criminal history and has worked hard afterward to address the difficulties he was facing at the time.

"It is certainly a tragic case in many, many ways," Nelson said, before sentencing Schutte to three years of probation as Schutte wiped away tears.