Traffic tie-up now cleared between Van Dorn Street and U.S. 77, police say

Lincoln police say traffic lanes have reopened on Van Dorn Street between Ninth Street and U.S. 77.

In a tweet shortly after noon, police warned drivers to avoid the area, saying a train was stopped on the tracks near Park Boulevard and South Street, so officers were unable to divert traffic from an earlier crash, causing a significant traffic backup.

Officer Erin Spilker said some semis got stuck and other vehicles were struggling in the snow following a noninjury accident at the Van Dorn interchange with U.S. 77, and it was a slow process to try to get them towed.

She said the traffic tie-up was made worse due to the train being stuck, which meant officers couldn't divert traffic effectively.

The train since has cleared. And, shortly after 2 p.m., police said westbound traffic was reopened to U.S. 77.

As police worked to handle the mess over the lunch hour, dispatchers on the scanner announced that they would be transitioning to two-officers in SUV cruisers with four-wheel drive.

Spilker said it was a procedural change usually taken during emergency weather conditions to make sure that officers can get to calls.

