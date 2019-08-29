{{featured_button_text}}
4 kilos of suspected cocaine, heroin

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Interdiction Task Force seized 4 kilos of suspected cocaine and heroin Wednesday on Interstate 80 mile marker 395 with an estimated street value of over $150,000.

 LSO

Lancaster County Sheriff Office's deputies stopped two vehicles driving in tandem and arrested four people suspected of transporting drugs from California to Kentucky on Wednesday morning.

The stops netted police more than 6 pounds of suspected cocaine and more than 2 pounds of suspected heroin valued at $115,000 and $50,000, respectively.

According to Chief Deputy Todd Duncan, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Interdiction Task Force spotted two vehicles driving erratically on Interstate 80 near the Northwest 48th Street interchange just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies stopped a Dodge Ram with Arizona plates driven by Veronica Brown-Sandoval of Stockton, California, as well as a Jeep with California plates driven by Alejandro Valencia of Turlock, California for multiple traffic violations, Duncan said.

During the stop, "there was evidence immediately apparent to two of the deputies involved" that the vehicles and people involved were together, Duncan added.

When drivers and passengers in either vehicle began giving conflicting stories, however, deputies became suspicious. They asked Brown-Sandoval permission to search her vehicle, and the 26-year-old woman gave her consent.

During the search, deputies found the drugs concealed within a rear seat, according to Duncan.

Deputies arrested Brown-Sandoval, 26, for possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to deliver.

They also arrested Valencia, 28, and two passengers in the Jeep, 24-year-old Preciliano Lopez-Hernadez and 44-year-old Servando Vazquez, both of Stockton, California, for aiding and abetting a felony.

