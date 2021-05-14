Traffic stop led to Lincoln man's arrest for stolen gun, police say

A traffic stop for driving under suspension turned up a stolen gun, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers patrolling the area near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street at about 1:20 a.m. Friday saw 32-year-old Lars Craig of Lincoln driving a Honda Odyssey and learned his license was suspended.

Police stopped him in the 6000 block of Havelock Avenue.

Bonkiewicz said because Craig had a prior DUS, officers towed his minivan, first doing an inventory that turned up 32.6 grams of marijuana and a Rock Island Armor M1911 .45 handgun.

He said officers discovered that the firearm had been stolen in Beatrice.

Police arrested Craig on suspicion of DUS, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

