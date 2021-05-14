 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop led to Lincoln man's arrest for stolen gun, police say
0 comments
editor's pick

Traffic stop led to Lincoln man's arrest for stolen gun, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop for driving under suspension turned up a stolen gun, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers patrolling the area near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street at about 1:20 a.m. Friday saw 32-year-old Lars Craig of Lincoln driving a Honda Odyssey and learned his license was suspended.

Lars Craig

Lars Craig

Police stopped him in the 6000 block of Havelock Avenue.

Bonkiewicz said because Craig had a prior DUS, officers towed his minivan, first doing an inventory that turned up 32.6 grams of marijuana and a Rock Island Armor M1911 .45 handgun.

He said officers discovered that the firearm had been stolen in Beatrice.

Police arrested Craig on suspicion of DUS, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

Utica man sentenced in connection to Lincoln man's stabbing death
Police identify Lincoln man, 24, killed in crash
10,000 hogs killed, building destroyed in fire at Pillen Family Farms
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News