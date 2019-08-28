The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office plans a safety checkpoint Friday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on U.S. 34 west of Northwest 31st Street in a campaign to crack down on drunk and impaired drivers.
"Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion, and the occupants will be checked for signs of alcohol usage," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
There also will be more deputies in marked patrol cars Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. to focus on stopping traffic violations and impaired driving.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office is providing a mini-grant to pay overtime for the additional deputies.