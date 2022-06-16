Town hall meeting draws avid drag racers, residents annoyed by motorists racing on O Street

Two groups — avid drag racers and residents tired of noisy, speeding cars and motorcycles that regularly cruise O Street until the wee hours of the morning — shared their frustrations at a lively town hall meeting at the Joyo Theatre in Havelock Monday.

The town hall, a regular event held by Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers, who represents northeast Lincoln, was moved from its usual spot at the Anderson Library to the old theater on Havelock Avenue in anticipation of the interest.

The theater was well over half full, and Police Chief Teresa Ewins quickly abandoned a Powerpoint presentation on the number of tickets they’d issued and grant-funded enforcement efforts they’d conducted.

Her point, that they’re issuing tickets but changing the behavior will also take education, got lost when one woman asked whether offenses could carry a bigger penalty, maybe impounding a driver’s car.

Ewin’s response — “I’d like that” — drew an angry response from a group of avid drag racers.

“Give us somewhere to do this stuff,” said one audience member, who along with others, said they’ve sought a drag-racing course for years with no luck.

The drag racers said people who love the sport are responsible and safe — and are being unfairly blamed for the problems on O Street.

One woman said she lived in Arizona and the city blocked off streets and provided security for drag-racing events, something she thinks could be done here. Ewins said such events are typically sponsored by businesses, not the city.

The police chief said during her presentation that police weren’t trying to stop people from showing off their classic cars, but if cars are breaking the law, they’ll get a ticket, and the desire to drive fast can’t be at the expense of people’s lives.

“I know what our responsibility is,” she said. “If you violate the law, you get a ticket. I can’t solve your problem of ‘I want to go fast.’”

A crash at 52nd and O streets on Memorial Day weekend this year killed two women and injured others during an unsanctioned event to watch cars cruise O Street in what has become an annual tradition.

And it brought attention to the dangers of that weekend — and what many at the meeting said has become a nightly problem, especially on the weekends.

One of the biggest problems, said several in the audience, is cars with loud mufflers, drivers who speed down O Street, burn rubber and play their stereos so loud it rattles windows of their homes. And it’s not just happening on O Street, they said.

“It’s a quality of life issue,” said one woman. “It’s gotten worse and worse in the last five years.”

Another woman wondered if tickets were being issued for the "god-awful noise" — a question that drew applause.

Several people who live west of Kohl’s at 84th and O streets talked about the noise caused by motorists who gather in the parking lot and use the entrance off of O Street near a fast-food restaurant to turn around and race back and forth along the nearby stretch of O Street.

Ewins told the group police are looking at a number of possibilities: how they could reengineer the streets to slow people down, using cameras to record license plates and speeds, and working with businesses to keep people out of their parking lots.

Since January, she said, the department has adjusted schedules so they can monitor traffic on O Street more often. They hadn’t been ticketing people for noise violations, but have begun doing so since January, said Capt. Mayde McGuire.

Ewins encouraged people to work with the police captains in their parts of town, reporting offenses so police know where to target their efforts.

But Barb Bulow, who lives near Kohl’s, said they have reported the problem and they’ve never seen police out there.

Barb Ramsey said the meeting was a good first step, that needs to be followed by others involving police, judges, city officials and young people to find a solution.

“This is a good meeting, but it’s important to get more people at the table.”

Reach the writer at mreist@journalstar.com.

