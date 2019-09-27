A warrant has gone out for the arrest of a 28-year-old Lincoln man who allegedly was selling drugs to high school students from his apartment.
Xavier Blanton is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine, possession of money while violating drug laws and possession of Tramadol, which is a controlled substance.
In court records, Lincoln Police laid out an investigation that started with two Crime Stopper tips Aug. 23, alleging that Blanton was selling marijuana and heroin to high school students from his central Lincoln home and car.
A third tip came in Aug. 27, saying students were going to his apartment on their lunch break and after school to buy drugs.
Officer Kiefer Hyland said that same day they found Blanton at his apartment at 2736 D St., near 27th and Capitol Parkway, and smelled burnt marijuana as they talked to him at the front door.
Hyland said when they asked to search his apartment Blanton said no, and they told him they would be seizing it while they got a search warrant from a judge.
Hyland said Blanton left.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
In a sweep of the apartment to make sure no one was inside destroying evidence, he said, they saw a large open bag of marijuana and a scale.
Hyland said when they served the search warrant later they found a little over a pound of marijuana, baggies of cocaine, a Tramadol pill and $4,052 in cash.
Last week, prosecutors filed the four charges against Blanton and a warrant went out for his arrest based on what police said they found in the search.
Blanton was discharged from parole in 2017, after serving a sentence of seven years and eight months to 16 years for his part in the shooting of two men in an alley near Ninth and South streets in 2009.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 09-27-2019
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.