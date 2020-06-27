Three-vehicle crash in Friend leaves one person dead

A 68-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Friend, Police Chief Shawn Gray said Saturday.
Doral Simmons, one of three drivers involved in the crash, died as a result of her injuries, Gray said. Her granddaughter, Dorothy Simmons, 14, was treated and released from a Lincoln hospital.
The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Page Street around 5 p.m. Friend is 45 miles southwest of Lincoln.
A semi collided with the SUV that Simmons was driving, Gray said. A third vehicle was involved in the crash. No other serious injuries were reported.
Friend police said no citations have been issued.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
