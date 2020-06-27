You are the owner of this article.
Three-vehicle crash in Friend leaves one person dead
A 68-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Friend, Police Chief Shawn Gray said Saturday.

Doral Simmons, one of three drivers involved in the crash, died as a result of her injuries, Gray said. Her granddaughter, Dorothy Simmons, 14, was treated and released from a Lincoln hospital. 

The crash occurred near the intersection of U.S. 6 and Page Street around 5 p.m. Friend is 45 miles southwest of Lincoln.

Lincoln residents among those lending aid after fireworks-carrying truck crashes with SUV

A semi collided with the SUV that Simmons was driving, Gray said. A third vehicle was involved in the crash. No other serious injuries were reported.

Friend police said no citations have been issued.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

