Three teens taken into custody after break-in at Lincoln vape shop, police say
Three teens taken into custody after break-in at Lincoln vape shop, police say

  • Updated
Lincoln police detained three teenage boys Wednesday morning who they say broke into Lincoln Vapor and took around $1,600 worth of merchandise before they were interrupted by police. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police first responded to Alohma Vapor Superstore near 84th and Holdrege streets at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, where a caller reported seeing three people break the store's front glass before fleeing. 

The would-be burglars didn't enter the store, Spilker said. 

But around 30 minutes later, Spilker said officers making a security check at Lincoln Vapor near 70th and A streets saw three people running away from the business. 

Police found one of the individuals -- a 17-year-old boy -- hiding behind a dumpster nearby with a duffle bag in hand, Spilker said. Inside the bag was around $1,600 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Lincoln Vapor, which was also burglarized on Saturday morning. 

Officers found another 17-year-old boy in a parking lot near 66th and O streets, Spilker said, where he was sitting in the car that belonged to the teen who was already in custody. 

The third teen, a 16-year-old boy, was later contacted at his home. 

Police referred all three teens to the Youth Services Center on suspicion of burglary. One was lodged, Spilker said, while the other two were released to their parents. 

The break-in followed a similar pattern tracked by Lincoln police earlier in the summer, when at least five burglaries at local vape and CBD stores left store managers frustrated and prompted a change in LPD patrol habits. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

Breaking news reporter

Andrew Wegley

