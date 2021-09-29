Three teens taken into custody after break-in at Lincoln vape shop, police say

Lincoln police detained three teenage boys Wednesday morning who they say broke into Lincoln Vapor and took around $1,600 worth of merchandise before they were interrupted by police.

Officer Erin Spilker said police first responded to Alohma Vapor Superstore near 84th and Holdrege streets at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, where a caller reported seeing three people break the store's front glass before fleeing.

The would-be burglars didn't enter the store, Spilker said.

But around 30 minutes later, Spilker said officers making a security check at Lincoln Vapor near 70th and A streets saw three people running away from the business.

Police found one of the individuals -- a 17-year-old boy -- hiding behind a dumpster nearby with a duffle bag in hand, Spilker said. Inside the bag was around $1,600 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Lincoln Vapor, which was also burglarized on Saturday morning.

Officers found another 17-year-old boy in a parking lot near 66th and O streets, Spilker said, where he was sitting in the car that belonged to the teen who was already in custody.

The third teen, a 16-year-old boy, was later contacted at his home.