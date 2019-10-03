Three teenagers have been charged for the burglary and arson at a Waverly park over the summer.
Aidan Hafi, 18; Rhett Black, 19; and Ashton Drake, 18, made their first appearances in court Thursday on the charges.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the three teens, along with two other teens who weren't named and haven't been charged, broke into the concession stand and announcer's booth at Wayne Park on Aug. 9. They stole about $400 in goods from the booth and caused $200 in damage to the door.
The teens were later seen on surveillance at the park bathroom pouring flammable liquid on the floor and setting it on fire, causing an estimated $1,800 in damage.
The sheriff's office said the three were also involved in a separate burglary at the park July 20, during which they used various tools to damage security lights, aluminum downspouts and a wireless internet receiver. An American Flag was stolen from the park's Veteran Memorial. The total loss of the burglary and damage to the building were estimated at $1,400.
All three teens have been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of second-degree arson.
