Three teenagers have been charged for the burglary and arson at a Waverly park over the summer.
Aidan Hafi, 18, Rhett Black, 19, and Ashton Drake, 18, made their first appearances in court on Thursday for the charges.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the three teenagers, along with two other teens who weren't named and haven't been charged, broke into the concession stand and announcer's booth at Wayne Park in Waverly on Aug. 9. They stole about $400 of goods from the booth and caused $200 in damages to the door.
After leaving the booth, the group was seen on surveillance at the park bathroom pouring flammable liquid on the floor and setting it on fire, causing an estimated $1,800 in damage.
The sheriff's office said the three were also involved in a separate burglary at the park on July 20, during which the group used various tools to damage security lights, aluminum down spouts and a wireless internet receiver. It was also reported that an American Flag was stolen from the park's Veteran Memorial. The total loss of the burglary and damage to the building were estimated at $1,400.
All three have been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of 2nd degree arson.