Three teenagers caught burglarizing Lincoln smoke shop, police say

  • Updated
Three teenage boys were arrested early Monday morning after they broke into a Lincoln smoke shop and stole around $150 worth of product before fleeing, according to police.

Officers responded to Lincoln Vapor around 12:56 a.m. Monday after an area resident called police and reported hearing banging coming from 4011 O St. and seeing three individuals on bicycles near the business, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police arrived two minutes later and found the smoke shop's front window shattered, Vollmer said. They found the teens — ages 13, 14 and 17 — near 40th and J streets a short time later.

The group had caused $1,350 worth of damage to the store, Vollmer said. All three were referred to juvenile court on suspicion of burglary.

