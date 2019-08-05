New details about Audrea Craig's shooting death July 24 came out Monday in court documents unsealed after three men charged in her killing made their first court appearances.
Rubin J. Thomas, 28, Jesse T. Foster, 21, and Sylvester LeBlanc Jr., 25, each are accused of use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree murder -- for Craig's killing and for Martae Green's shooting death.
Police say they believe Green, a 26-year-old Bellevue man, had come to Lincoln with his brother early that morning to rob Craig at the house at 26th and South streets, and that Craig shot at them with a 9mm handgun, hitting Green, and that Green fired back.
Green's brother, 19-year-old Charles E. Gresham III of Omaha, is being sought on the same charges.
On Monday, at separate court hearings that each lasted under five minutes, Thomas, Foster and LeBlanc appeared by video from the jail, and Judge Timothy Phillips set their bonds at $2 million.
Asked if they understood the charges and possible penalty of life imprisonment, Thomas and Foster both said no.
When Phillips started to repeat the charges the prosecutor had just read, Foster said he heard what he said.
"I'm not asking if you agree," the judge said. "I just want to make certain you understand what they're alleging."
"Yeah," Foster said.
Lincoln police have said they believe the crime was drug related, but hadn't gone into detail about what happened. And, until Monday, documents with details about the investigation had been sealed.
In the affidavit for LeBlanc's arrest, Officer Krissa Knopik said police responded to the 911 call at about 3:45 a.m. and found Craig in her second-floor bedroom with at least two gunshot wounds to her chest and a Ruger 9mm semiautomatic handgun near her right hand.
They also found three bullet holes in the south wall and one in the window above the wall where they had found Craig's body.
A 30-year-old man who had been in the bedroom with Craig described waking to a loud bang, screaming and two men in the bedroom, with guns, their faces covered. One put a gun to the 30-year-old's forehead and threatened to shoot, he told police.
He said he heard a struggle and multiple gunshots before the thieves took off and he called 911.
Soon after, Green was dropped off outside the ER at Bryan West Hospital about a mile away, where he died of a single gunshot wound to his pelvis, Knopik said.
She said security video showed Green being taken out of the backseat of a Jeep Renegade by the driver and other people in a Ford Fusion.
They all got away before police got there. But license plates led to the owners.
Police said Thomas owns the Ford and an Omaha woman owns the Jeep. The woman told investigators Green had asked to borrow it to go to Lincoln and sent her a screen shot that led police to an apartment complex in the Belmont neighborhood.
Knopik said video surveillance in the complex parking lot showed the same people later seen dropping off Green at the hospital getting into the Jeep and Ford and leaving at 3:13 a.m.
She said police also had video surveillance from a home about a block away from Craig's house, which showed the same vehicles arriving at 3:24 and the men inside getting out and walking away.
Then there was the home surveillance video at Craig's house, which Knopik said showed two men, armed with handguns, kicking their way in the front door. Police believe it was Green and Gresham, his brother, the Omaha man still being sought.
Knopik said they have information alleging that they had come to Lincoln to rob Craig and that she shot at Green and Green fired back at her.