Three sent to hospital after crash in south Lincoln

Three people were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a crash in south Lincoln.
At about 2:20 a.m., rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. According to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Tarvis Banks, a vehicle was hit from behind as both vehicles were traveling east through the intersection. The vehicle that was hit was pushed across the median and struck a pole, while the other vehicle went off the road and rolled onto its side.
All three people involved were sent to the hospital.
No citations had been issued as of Sunday afternoon, but the investigation is ongoing, Banks said.