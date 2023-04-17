Police are investigating after three people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning after they were shot at an apartment complex in northwest Lincoln, according to authorities.

The three victims arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds at around 3 a.m. Sunday, as police were dispatched to an apartment complex near North 14th and Adams streets on a report of shots fired, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The gunshot victims — a 31-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital by private car in the aftermath of the shooting and are all expected to survive, Vollmer said.

No one was been arrested, Vollmer said.

Police found "multiple" shell casings in the complex's parking lot in the 3200 block of Portia Street, said Vollmer, who declined to say what variety of shell casings were recovered, how many casings police found and whether there were multiple guns used in the shooting.

He also declined to say how many times the victims had been shot and whether they lived at the apartment complex.

Vollmer asked anyone with information on the shooting or video from the area to contact the Police Department at 402-441-6000.

