Three local law enforcement officers will be recognized next week for their work solving cases using Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers tips.
According to Dennis Duckworth, board president of Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, 1,700 tips have been received from the community this year, with 92 cases cleared. About 1,600 total tips were received last year, with 144 cases cleared.
The three officers being recognized are Officer John O'Grady of the University of Nebraska Police Department, Officer Jay Denzin from the Lincoln Police Department and Deputy Julie Hoffman from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
"The cases being recognized this year are extraordinary," Duckworth said.
Jeff Peterson, the crime analysis and intelligence unit manager at LPD, said Denzin went above and beyond when working on the case he is being recognized for.
Peterson said the tip for the case was received in December 2018 for potential narcotics activity.
"Officer Denzin looked into the tip and looked into additional tips as they came in," Peterson said. "He kept doing research and eventually added five additional cases and multiple arrests."
You have free articles remaining.
There ended up being 12 arrests, 26 felony charges and the recovery of drugs, cash and two firearms in the case.
In instances where tips are needed to help solve cases, they're posted on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Crime Stoppers website and Facebook page. People can call, text, or submit their tips anonymously online.
Peterson said people provide tips so law enforcement can keep the community safe.
"There is a possibility of a small monetary reward, but only 10-15% of tipsters actually pick theirs up," he said.
According to the Crime Stoppers U.S.A website, there have been more than a million cases cleared nationally because of tips. In Lincoln and Lancaster County, more than 11,400 cases have been cleared since the program began.
"None of this would be possible without the involvement of the community," Peterson said.