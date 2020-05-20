Three more Omaha corrections inmates test positive for virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three more inmates at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to seven inmates who have tested positive in that facility.

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said in a news release Wednesday that officials at the Omaha center will do contact tracing to see who had close contact with them.

At least nine corrections department staff members also have tested positive, including six who work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Some of those employees have completed their quarantine and have returned to work, corrections officials said.

Frakes said in a news release Friday that 20 inmates have been tested for the virus by Corrections medical staff or an outside medical provider -- the majority of them from the Omaha center. At the time, 12 had negative results and the others were pending.

Inmates who will be discharged from the Omaha center also will be tested as a precaution, he said earlier.

No inmates at other facilities have tested positive, the news release said.

The prisons have used virus prevention measures such as wearing masks, aggressive sanitation, limited movement, screening for symptoms and risk factors, following community standards of care for testing and use of universal health precautions during the past two months, Frakes said.

