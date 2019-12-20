Three masked men break in, steal guns from south Lincoln home

Three masked men broke into a south Lincoln garage and stole two rifles Thursday evening as a woman and her children hid in the house, a police department spokeswoman said.

The woman called her husband when she noticed a suspicious vehicle outside their home in the 2300 block of South Canterbury Lane around 5 p.m., Officer Erin Spilker said.

A man had gotten out of that vehicle, walked up, knocked on her door and returned to his vehicle, she said.

Moments later three people got out of the vehicle, put on ski masks and walked toward the house, according to police.

She called 911, said she thought she was being robbed and hung up the phone, Spilker said.

Meanwhile, she locked herself and her two young children in a bedroom until police got there, according to police.

The burglars took an AR-15 rifle and a .22-caliber rifle, and police estimated the total loss at $750.

Police are reviewing video from the area and had only a general description of the suspects Friday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com

