Three males rob two houses on the same block near West A St.

Lincoln Police received two reports of armed robbery around 5:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of West B Court Monday.
Three males forced their way into the homes with a handgun, according to police. Electronics were taken from one home, with an estimated value of $100.
There were no losses reported from the other home as of Monday evening. There have been no arrests and there are no suspects at this time.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.
Nick McConnell
News intern
