Three Lincoln teens took $10,000 worth of product in vape shop break-in, police say

Two Lincoln teenagers are in jail and a third was referred to juvenile court after police tied the group to a weekend smoke shop burglary of more than $10,000 worth of product, according to authorities.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers responded at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at Generation V smoke shop, 1501 N. Cotner Blvd., where police found the front glass broken and vape products stolen.

Vollmer said "previous intelligence" from ongoing investigations into similar break-ins led officers to 30th and N streets, where they found the three teens and the missing products in a car.

Police arrested 19-year-old Kaiden Cleary and 18-year-old Jamaul Williams on suspicion of burglary, a class 3 felony. A 16-year-old boy was referred to juvenile court on the same charge.

Vollmer said police haven't officially linked the teens to any prior break-ins.

Cleary and Williams were taken to the Lancaster County jail.

