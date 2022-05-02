 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Three Lincoln teens took $10,000 worth of product in vape shop break-in, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Lincoln teenagers are in jail and a third was referred to juvenile court after police tied the group to a weekend smoke shop burglary of more than $10,000 worth of product, according to authorities. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers responded at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to an alarm at Generation V smoke shop, 1501 N. Cotner Blvd., where police found the front glass broken and vape products stolen. 

Kaiden Cleary

Cleary
Jamaul Williams

Williams

Vollmer said "previous intelligence" from ongoing investigations into similar break-ins led officers to 30th and N streets, where they found the three teens and the missing products in a car. 

Police arrested 19-year-old Kaiden Cleary and 18-year-old Jamaul Williams on suspicion of burglary, a class 3 felony. A 16-year-old boy was referred to juvenile court on the same charge. 

Vollmer said police haven't officially linked the teens to any prior break-ins. 

Cleary and Williams were taken to the Lancaster County jail. 

People are also reading…

Woman's Lincoln rental property burned in an electrical fire. Or was it an arson?
Watch now: 'Like a tilt-a-whirl nightmare': Man on trial for murder says fiancée came at him with a knife
25-year-old arrested after Lincoln Police say she threatened landlord
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends Nebraska gubernatorial candidate accused of assaulting eight women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News