Three Lincoln teens detained after attempted smoke shop break-in, police say

Three Lincoln teenagers who police say fled the scene of an attempted burglary in a stolen van were detained early Friday morning after the vehicle got stuck in the mud, according to authorities. 

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the owner of Exotic CBD, 4640 Bair Ave., received an alert at around 2:30 a.m. Friday and drove to the business, where the owner saw the van fleeing the parking lot and relayed information to dispatchers. 

The teens didn't gain entry into the business.  

Police later spotted the van driving near 14th Street and Alvo Road, Vollmer said. As police pursued, the vehicle fled from officers before getting stuck in the mud on an access road. 

Vollmer said the van was stolen from the 5200 block of Orchard Street sometime Thursday night. 

Three juvenile males who police contacted in the van were detained. Vollmer said police were still gathering information Friday morning. They have not yet been referred to juvenile court. 

The incident comes less than a week after police tied three Lincoln teens to a weekend smoke shop burglary of more than $10,000 worth of product. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

