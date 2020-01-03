Three-judge panel set for Aubrey Trail’s sentencing phase

The state’s Supreme Court Chief Justice has appointed two judges to help decide whether Aubrey Trail ends up on death row for the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln.

Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, the trial judge, will consider aggravating and mitigating evidence along with Johnson County District Judge Julie D. Smith and Cass County District Judge Michael A. Smith, who were randomly chosen.

Chief Justice Mike Heavican issued the order Thursday. A date for the hearing hasn’t yet been set.

The court confirmed that Julie Smith and Michael Smith are not related.

After a Saline County jury quickly found Trail guilty of first-degree murder in July, Trail opted for a three-judge panel to consider evidence to decide whether prosecutors can prove an aggravating factor necessary for capital punishment.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s office is alleging the murder "manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.”

At the hearing, the three-judge panel also could hear evidence by defense attorneys regarding mitigating factors before weighing if Trail should receive a death sentence or life in prison for Loofe’s murder.